Uganda remains Peacefully open to tourists during Elections

KAMPALA, UGANDA; Uganda’s tourism sector remains fully operational during the ongoing election cycle, the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has said, dismissing concerns about possible disruptions or insecurity.

In a statement issued on Friday, UTB said the country continues to experience calm and stability across all major tourism destinations, including national parks, wildlife reserves, cultural sites, cities and hospitality facilities.

“The country remains peaceful and fully open for tourism during the ongoing election cycle,” UTB said.

The board noted that tourism-related services such as hotels, lodges, tour operators, attractions and transport providers are functioning without interruption, with visitor activities proceeding as scheduled.

UTB further said the government has deployed adequate security measures nationwide to safeguard both citizens and visitors, particularly on election day, and to ensure uninterrupted tourism operations.

“The government of Uganda has put in place adequate security measures to ensure the safety of citizens and visitors across the country on the election day,” the statement said.