President Museveni appoints Morris Muhindo as Under Secretary in Public Service

KAMPALA: President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Mr. Morris Muhindo, the immediate former Secretary General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Youth League and a former staff member of the Parliament of Uganda, as an Under Secretary in the Public Service.

In a phone interview, Muhindo confirmed the appointment and said he is now awaiting deployment, elevates the youthful politician to one of the senior-most technical positions in Uganda’s civil service. Sources close to the development note that Muhindo is among the youngest individuals ever to attain the rank of Under Secretary, and he is expected to assume his duties immediately.

Muhindo’s rise follows his recent resignation as national Secretary General of the NRM Youth League, a role in which he mobilised young Ugandans in support of the ruling party’s programmes. Before his active involvement in youth structures, he worked in the Parliamentary Service, where he gained valuable experience in legislative and administrative processes.

Although the specific ministry, department, or agency to which he has been assigned has not yet been disclosed, the Ministry of Public Service is expected to release further details in the coming days.

Political observers interpret the appointment as part of President Museveni’s broader strategy to inject youthful energy into senior layers of government administration a policy direction he has repeatedly emphasized as key to building institutional capacity and preparing the next generation of leaders.

Under Secretaries in Uganda’s public service serve as principal technical advisors to Permanent Secretaries. They play a pivotal role in policy formulation, coordination, and oversight of government programmes, making the position one of the most influential in the civil service hierarchy.

As of publication, neither State House nor the Ministry of Public Service had issued an official statement listing Muhindo among the latest batch of appointments. However, reliable sources within the Office of the President confirmed that the instrument of appointment has already been executed.

Muhindo’s elevation adds to a growing list of young NRM cadres who, in recent years, have been entrusted with significant responsibilities across both the political and technical arms of government.