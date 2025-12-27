President Museveni Appoints Joseph Sewava as Special Envoy on Buganda Affairs

KAMPALA, UGANDA; President Museveni has appointed Joseph Mukasa Sewava as the Special Envoy of the President on Buganda Affairs, a move aimed at strengthening engagement, dialogue, and cooperation between the central government and the Buganda Kingdom.

Sewava, a long-time loyalist of President Museveni, has previously served in several key roles, including assignments in the Office of the President, as a communications assistant in the Office of the NRM National Chairman, and as a national youth coordinator within the ruling party.

In his new role, Sewava will serve as a key link between the Presidency and Buganda institutions, focusing on promoting unity, cultural harmony, and development-oriented collaboration. The appointment reflects the government’s continued commitment to inclusive leadership and constructive engagement with traditional and cultural institutions.

Joseph Mukasa Sewava brings with him vast experience in leadership, community mobilization, and public service. He is widely known for his ability to engage diverse stakeholders and advocate for peaceful dialogue, qualities expected to be instrumental in advancing Buganda-related affairs at the national level.

Political analysts and leaders within Buganda have welcomed the appointment, describing it as timely and strategic, especially at a moment when cooperation between cultural institutions and government remains vital for socio-economic transformation.

As Special Envoy, Sewava is expected to advise the President on Buganda matters, foster mutual understanding, and support initiatives that enhance development and social cohesion within the region.