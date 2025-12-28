NWSC Condemns UEDCL Power outages for Constraining its Capability to Fully Supply Water to People in Different Towns

KAMPALA, UGANDA; NWSC have for years consistency tried their best to enlarge coverage of almost all major towns and metropolises of Uganda and the Ugandan public is by and large grateful for the job well done.

This seems to be the case going by shared experiences and customer feedback that keeps coming through social media platforms. However, what remains a big challenge for people in some urban areas of Uganda are the water supply disruptions, which have lately been rampant. Naturally, customers have been registering their anger over such disruptions.

It’s clear that though sometimes such disruptions result from routine supply system upgrades, much of the time its due to power supply outages, for which Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Ltd is the responsible entity. Once the power supply is disrupted in any area, water supply systems equally get disrupted in most cases.

This has always been the case including on Saturday 27th December when residents of many of the settlements along Mityana road and parts of the Nansana centre endured hours of no water, which was preceded by power outages which lasted for the whole day.

In fact, being customer-centric as always, the management of NWSC had to issue public notices on social media imploring residents of townships like Bulenga, Sumbwe, Nakabugo, Zion estates, Kubaya, Kasasa, Wakiso, Kiwumu, Ganda, Nakuwadde, Kawoko, Kisamula, Malube, Buloba, Kigoma, Buyala, Bukasa, Bwotansimbi and parts of Nansana to bear with the Corporation because the water supply disruptions they were experiencing had resulted from unforeseeable power supply disruptions which clearly are beyond the control of National Water & Sewerage Corporation (NWSC).

Utility officials described the interruptions as unforeseeable and beyond their direct control. While some service gaps are planned for routine system upgrades, the corporation emphasized that the most significant challenges currently stem from the instability of the external power supply.