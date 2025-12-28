EC disqualifies Arnold Ankunda from Isingiro North race

ISINGIRO; The Electoral Commission has disqualified Anrnold Ankunda Best the PFF candidate in the Insingiro North County parliamentary race and Left incumbent MP and NRM flag bearer Bright Rwamirama of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT).

In a letter signed by Justice Simon Byabakama, the commission chairman, the electoral body found that Ankunda had only nine valid supporters. Parliamentary election laws require a minimum of 10 supporters for a valid nomination.

The disqualification follows a petition from Edgar Agaba and Stella Naiga, voters from Masha Sub- County. The pair accused Ankunda of using their names and signatures without consent. According to the commission, both petitioners appeared in person to deny endorsing the candidate.

The decision leaves the incumbent, Bright Rwamirama, with only one remaining challenger: Anthony Rutahwire of the Alliance for National Transformation. Rwamirama is the state minister for animal industry and the National Resistance Movement candidate.

Byabakama said the commission quashed the initial decision by the Isingiro district returning officer after determining the nomination was invalid. While the commission noted that Naiga did not seem to be a credible witness during cross-examination, it also ruled that phone records provided by Ankunda to counter Agaba’s claims were unverified.

Stanley Katembeya, the regional coordinator for the PFF, said the disqualification was a tactic to help NRM leaders run unopposed.

Local residents expressed mixed reactions. Samuel Baguma, a voter in Nyarubungo Ward, said the move was expected, while resident Alex Turyamwijuka said the area’s politics are often defined by intimidation and bribery.

Rutahwire described the disqualification of his peer as unfortunate but said it increased his chances of defeating Rwamirama in the Jan. 15, 2026, election.

Ankunda could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone was unavailable.

The race has seen several other departures. James Atwiine King, an independent, was disqualified for lacking required academic documents. Another contender, Kassim Kagwisagye of the Democratic Party, withdrew from the race following an agreement with Rwamirama.