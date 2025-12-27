Gen. Muhwezi Urges for Daytime Alcohol Ban to Protect PDM

RUKUNGIRI; The Minister of Security, Rtd. Maj. Gen. Jim K. Muhwezi, has urged local leaders in Rukungiri District to urgently enact bylaws banning daytime drinking to protect the success of the Parish Development Model (PDM), Concerned that excessive alcohol consumption during working hours is crippling household productivity

Addressing Christians during Christmas Day prayers at Kasoroza Church of Uganda in Nyakagyeme Sub- County, Muhwezi said uncontrolled alcohol consumption has become a major obstacle to government programmes aimed at eradicating poverty at the household level. The minister, who was accompanied by his wife Susan Muhwezi and family members, expressed concern over what he described as worrying levels of alcohol consumption among men, women, youth, and the elderly.

“People are over-drinking during working hours. To my surprise, I also saw women busy drinking. This increasing consumption of alcohol by men, women, youth, and the elderly needs to be regulated through bylaws and strong fines for anyone caught drinking during working hours because the rate of alcohol consumption in our community is worrying,” Muhwezi said.

He noted that while councillors, technical officers, and religious leaders are actively sensitising communities about the Parish Development Model, the challenge of alcohol abuse has not been adequately addressed. “This problem needs urgent attention from every stakeholder because it is making the implementation of government programmes aimed at eradicating poverty at the household level very difficult,” he said, urging leaders to prioritise alcohol-control bylaws.

He urged leaders at all levels to take responsibility in promoting responsible drinking and safeguarding communities from the harmful effects of alcohol abuse.

Statistics indicate that Uganda leads Africa in alcohol consumption, with an estimated 12.2 litres of pure alcohol consumed per person annually, a figure significantly higher than both regional and global averages.