EC receives first batch of ballot papers for 2026 Elections

KAMPALA; The Electoral Commission (EC) has so far received two batches of ballot papers to be used in the forthcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections scheduled for January 15, 2026.

The ballot papers were printed by Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing, a Dubai-based firm, and transported to Uganda by Network Aviation Group. The consignment was formally received by the EC Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, at the Commission’s facilities under tight security and in the presence of stakeholders.

While receiving the first consignment at Entebbe International Airport on Christmas Eve, the EC Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, said additional consignments are expected to arrive in the country up to January 5, 2026.

It was shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve when senior Electoral Commission officials, together with representatives from various political parties, assembled at the airport’s cargo terminal to witness the arrival of the first batch of ballot papers.

Moments later, EC trucks moved onto the airport tarmac to transport the sensitive materials under tight security.

Others cleared include Nathan Nandala Mafabi (Forum for Democratic Change – FDC), Mugisha Muntu (Alliance for National Transformation – ANT), Munyagwa Mubarak Sserunga (Common Man’s Party – CMP), and Bulira Frank Kabinga (Revolutionary People’s Party – RPP).

Uganda last held a presidential election on January 14, 2021, in which 10,350,819 out of 18,103,603 registered voters cast their ballots across 34,684 polling stations, representing a voter turnout of 57.2 percent.

That election attracted 11 presidential candidates, with President Museveni winning 6,042,898 votes (58.38 percent), while Bobi Wine came second with 3,631,437 votes (35.08 percent).

The Electoral Commission says the arrival of the first consignment of ballot papers signals steady progress in logistical preparations as the country moves toward the 2026 polls.