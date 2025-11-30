Bobi Wine urges Ugandans to reclaim their country through the ballot

MASAKA; NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) has urged Ugandans to reclaim their country through the ballot, describing the Uganda flag, often waved at his campaign rallies, as the ultimate symbol of people’s power and the one thing the current regime fears most.

Speaking at rallies in Kimanya–Kabonera and later at Ssaza Grounds in Masaka City, Kyagulanyi, dressed in a white kanzu and blue coat, told thousands of supporters that the January 15 election would determine whether Uganda enters a “new Uganda” or remains trapped in decades of poor governance.

“In this campaign, we hold the Uganda flag to show ownership and our rightful share in this country. Surprisingly, this flag we hold is what those who rule us fear the most,” he said, addressing cheering crowds.

Kyagulanyi urged voters to carry the flag not for him or NUP, but for a new Uganda “the Uganda our grandparents promised us, the Uganda we lost in 1986.”

“On 15 January, come out and vote in huge numbers. That day you will decide whether we enter a new Uganda. You will decide whether our roads are tarmacked, whether you get clean water, electricity, and whether our people like Dr. Kizza Besigye and Eddy Mutwe regain their freedom. On that day, you are the judges,” he added.

The NUP leader outlined portions of his infrastructure and social services agenda, promising massive investment in road networks, modern transport, and a revamped railway system.

“In a new Uganda, good roads will be constructed. The railway line will be rebuilt. We shall have electronic and modern trains like those in Kenya and Tanzania trains that look like planes,” he pledged.

Kyagulanyi highlighted Masaka’s economic importance as a leading coffee-producing region, noting that residents have long endured poor roads, inadequate social services, and high youth unemployment.

“Masaka contributes significantly to Uganda’s economy, yet the people have painfully endured poor infrastructure and limited opportunities,” he said.

He urged voters in Masaka to elect NUP candidates at every level, emphasizing that rebuilding the country requires a unified leadership team.

“We can only walk to the new Uganda together. Vote for leaders who share your vision,” Kyagulanyi said.

The rallies attracted thousands of supporters, many lining the roads waving flags and chanting for change, reflecting growing momentum for the NUP campaign in Greater Masaka.