President Museveni says contractor ready to start work on Bwizibwera–Buhweju road

BUHWEJU; President Yoweri Museveni has reassured residents of Buhweju District that construction of the long-awaited Bwizibwera–Nsiika–Nyakashaka–Nyakabirizi road is set to commence, saying the contractor is already in place and awaiting final compensation processes.

Campaigning in Buhweju on Saturday, Museveni said government had already secured a Chinese contractor to undertake the project and allocated Sh30 billion for compensating people who will be displaced by the road works.

“The Bwizibwera–Nsiika–Nyakashaka–Nyakabirizi road will be constructed. A Chinese company has already signed a contract to build this road. They were waiting for Sh30 billion for compensations,” he told supporters.

Museveni reminded residents that peace remains the foundation of Uganda’s progress. He recalled passing through Buhweju in the past on his way to capture Kampala, describing the area as insecure and unstable at the time.

He said today residents can move and socialize freely because of the peace established under NRM leadership. “Recently, I passed here one evening and found men drinking peacefully, without fear of being attacked. All that is because of peace,” he said, adding that peace is the NRM’s “first contribution.”

He emphasized that the NRM’s record rests on four pillars: peace, development, wealth creation and jobs. He highlighted improvements in infrastructure, including the extension of electricity from the district to sub-counties, clean water coverage reaching 75% of villages, and increased access to schools and health centres, as evidence of ongoing development.

On wealth creation, Museveni reiterated the need for proper land-use planning. He advised those with small land holdings to adopt the 4-acre model, while larger landowners should focus on tea, coffee, cotton or cattle.

He thanked the people of Buhweju for embracing tea growing but cautioned that it is suitable only for those with at least five acres. He also noted that he had earlier encouraged residents to venture into apple growing.

Museveni said he intends to engage the Chinese government on taxes imposed on Ugandan tea and revealed that government has set aside Sh360 billion for large-scale farmers to buy seeds, fertilizers and to revive struggling tea factories.

On employment, he dismissed claims that government is the country’s main employer, saying most jobs come from private enterprise supported by a stable and well-developed economic environment.

The President criticised some MPs for failing to prioritize key infrastructure projects, arguing that government’s focus should be roads, electricity and water in that order. “Your MPs are giving me a hard time,” he said. “Before tackling many things at once, we must first handle roads.”

Museveni pledged to return to Buhweju to discuss viable income-generating activities if re-elected.

Parliament Speaker Anita Among who is also Second Vice Chairperson (Female) requested the President to treat the issue of the Bwizibwera-Buhweju road as a matter of urgency.