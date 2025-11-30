EC receives final biometric kits batch

KAMPALA, UGANDA; The Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), Justice Simon Byabakama, yesterday declared that the 2026 General Elections would be immune to vote rigging and ballot stuffing, following the arrival of the final consignment of biometric voter verification kits (BVVKs) at Entebbe International Airport.

The EC boss said they are ramping up deployment of technology for enhanced electoral transparency and integrity.

The latest delivery comprises between 47,000 and 49,000 kits, complementing the approximately 60,000 units that arrived a month prior.

Justice Byabakama was full of praise for the Chinese contractor and manufacturer, commending them for delivering the essential equipment on schedule.

This procurement ensures that the EC meets its commitment to a robust, two-kit system for every polling station across the country.

“We are here to receive the second consignment of the biometric voter verification kits,” Justice Byabakama stated.

“The total deployment means we are going to have two kits per polling station. This is to ensure that if one kit does not work, another one can be deployed immediately.”

The EC boss underscored that the central purpose of the BVVKs is to enforce the principle of “one person, one vote.” The technology is mandatory: every voter must be identified by the kit before they are issued a ballot paper.

The system is designed with a two-tier verification process, making identification highly reliable.

“If you cannot be identified by your thumbprint, this machine will be able to identify you by your face,” Justice Byabakama explained.

He addressed ongoing public concerns about potential electoral malpractice, assuring citizens that the new system comprehensively tackles previous fears.

“For those who have been saying that they fear there will be rigging and ballot stuffing, this kit will address all those concerns,” he affirmed.

With the hardware secured, the EC is transitioning its focus to human resource preparedness.

Justice Byabakama confirmed that a sophisticated training cascade is already underway to ensure smooth operation of the technology in 2026.

“We are now undertaking the training of people who will train the 1,050 trainers who in turn will train the people that will be working at the polling stations utilizing these kits,” he elaborated.

This methodical approach is intended to guarantee that all polling officials are proficient in deploying both the fingerprint and facial recognition systems, thereby mitigating technical issues on Election Day.

“We therefore want to assure Ugandans that what we are witnessing is part of the process ensuring that the 2026 elections are free, fair, credible, [and] transparent to the satisfaction of everyone,” he said.