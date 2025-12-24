High Court orders Mukesh Shukla to pay UGX 14 billion shillings in Katatumba property row

KAMPALA; In a significant ruling that brings a long-running property battle closer to resolution, the High Court has ordered prominent businessman Mukesh Shukla, popularly known as Shumuk, to pay approximately UGX 14 billion for the illegal occupation of part of Shumuk House, a prime commercial building in Kampala formerly known as Katatumba Suites.

The decision stems from a protracted dispute originating in the early 2010s between Shukla and the family of the late Bonney Mwebesa Katatumba, a former Pakistani Consul to Uganda and prominent businessman. Court records indicate that Shukla had been in possession of the property since around 2008, following transactions that the Katatumba family and subsequent judicial rulings deemed fraudulent or improperly executed.

Multiple prior judgments from the Commercial Division of the High Court, including a notable 2014 ruling and later decisions in 2020 and 2021, had already found against Shukla in related claims over several properties, including Hotel Diplomat in Muyenga and a resort on Banda Island. In those cases, courts ordered the cancellation of titles transferred to Shukla’s entities, reimbursement of collected rents, and substantial damages, citing issues such as forgery, lack of proper spousal consent, and failure to advance mortgage funds.

The 14 billion shilling award includes mesne profits, which are the rents and benefits derived from the property during the period of unlawful occupation, as well as damages and associated legal costs.

Representatives for the Katatumba heirs described the ruling as a significant step toward the full recovery of their father’s estate. Shukla, who serves as the executive director of Shumuk Aluminium Industries Ltd., has faced various legal hurdles in recent years, including convictions for forgery related to property handovers.

Legal experts say the ruling reinforces the judiciary’s commitment to scrutinizing historical property transfers. If the payment is not made, Shukla could face further enforcement actions, including eviction or the attachment of his assets.