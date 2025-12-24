President Museveni Officially opens Hoima City Stadium

HOIMA; President Yoweri Museveni commissioned the Hoima City Stadium on Wednesday, hailing the facility as a milestone for Uganda’s economic development and its readiness to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The stadium was completed in 12 months by the Turkish firm Summa Group. Fully funded by the Ugandan government, the facility meets FIFA standards and is a centerpiece of the Pamoja Bid shared by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

Museveni said the project’s success was rooted in systematic economic growth, citing the country’s performance in agriculture and manufacturing as the foundation for such infrastructure investments.

“This stadium has been built using our own money in a small period of time. This is because we have money. We have money because we have developed our economy systematically,” Museveni said, outlining Uganda’s strong performance in agriculture, manufacturing, and services.

The president noted that the decision to build in Hoima was driven by the region’s oil-related infrastructure, including a new international airport and an expanded road network. He thanked the family of the late Rujumba for donating the land and credited the first lady and minister of education and sports, Janet Museveni, for overseeing the project.

The first lady described the stadium as a symbol of national capacity and a “Christmas gift” to the nation. She urged Ugandans to protect the facility, calling it a mark of national pride and unity.

“Because of the oil in Bunyoro, we built more roads and an international airport here. Then the sports officials came and said AFCON was coming to Uganda. We needed stadiums, and we therefore decided to come to Hoima,” he explained.

The President praised the Turkish contractors for their professionalism and reminded locals to protect the stadium and maintain hygiene, describing stewardship of national assets as a patriotic duty.

“This AFCON responsibility has stimulated us to do more. Handling one thing at a time makes a bundle, but trying to handle everything at once is not good,” Museveni said.

State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang said the stadium exemplifies what can be achieved through focused leadership and collaboration.

Initially, government prioritized the redevelopment of Lugogo Indoor Stadium, but after Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania won the joint bid to host AFCON 2027, Hoima City Stadium became a strategic priority.

“This is more than a stadium; it is a home where every Ugandan will look forward to great victories and lasting memories,” Ogwang said.

Summa Group Chairman Selim Bora praised the government for its trust, saying it motivated the company to deliver the facility within 12 months according to international standards. He added that the stadium represents skills transfer, capacity building, and a long-term national asset.

“This is not just a stadium. It is a national asset and a symbol of resilience,” Bora said, highlighting its potential to boost sports, tourism, and economic development in Uganda.