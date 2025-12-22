Court to rule on Besigye’s Treason Trial

KAMPALA; The High Court is set to determine whether the treason trial against jailed former presidential candidate Rt. Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye and his aide Hajji Obeid Lutale should be paused pending the Constitutional Court’s decision on a petition challenging the continued involvement of trial judge Emmanuel Baguma.

In October, Besigye filed a formal complaint with the Judicial Service Commission, raising concerns about the judge’s impartiality and procedural conduct. No official response has been issued to date.

The application also questions the High Court’s jurisdiction and raises concerns over the alleged misidentification of one of the co-accused, Captain Oola.

Justice Baguma previously declined to recuse himself from the case.

“In your ruling, you stated it was your considered opinion that the main case should take priority over our bail application. In other words, you had already formed a view on the ma tter,” Besigye told the court.

He added, “We seek clarity on why we are before this court rather than the International Crimes Division, and whether, given our complaint seeking your removal, it is appropriate for you to continue presiding over this matter.”

According to the charge sheet, Besigye, Lutale, and Capt. Denis were allegedly abducted in Nairobi in 2024 after attending a book launch hosted by Kenyan politician Martha Karua.

Prosecutors allege that the trio traveled to Switzerland, Greece, and Kenya, where they attended physical and virtual meetings purportedly aimed at plotting the overthrow of the Ugandan government, in collaboration with operatives based in Geneva, Athens, Nairobi, and Kampala.

They are also accused of failing to report knowledge of the alleged treasonous activity between 2023 and November 2024, contrary to Ugandan law.