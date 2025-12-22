American killed in train accident at Bugolobi

KAMPALA; A tragic train vehicle collision at the Wankoko level crossing in Bugolobi has claimed the life of an American missionary, Savannah Gardner, Ugandan authorities have confirmed.

According to a statement issued by Uganda Railways Corporation (URC), the accident occurred on the evening of Friday, December 19, at about 5:37pm, involving a commuter train travelling from Kampala to Namanve and a private motor vehicle, a Mitsubishi Pajero, registration number UBF 582X.

URC said the level crossing was manned by both Railway Police and URC staff at the time, and traffic on all approaches had been halted to allow the train to pass. Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicle attempted to cross the railway line, resulting in a collision with the oncoming train.

Savannah Gardner died at the scene. Her husband, Matthew Gardner, sustained internal injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital. Their two young children, Jedidiah (4) and Mason (1), were not injured.

The Gardner family are missionaries serving in Uganda under Baptist International Missions, Inc. (BIMI). A prayer appeal shared by fellow missionaries said Savannah “went to Heaven instantly,” while noting that Matthew remains hospitalised but in stable condition.

URC said it has launched internal investigations and is cooperating fully with the Uganda Police Force to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the late Savannah Gardner,” URC said in its statement, while urging all road users to exercise extreme caution when approaching railway crossings.

The incident has renewed public attention on road and rail safety in Kampala, particularly at level crossings along busy urban routes.