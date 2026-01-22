President Museveni appoints Dr. Flavian Zeija as new Chief Justice

KAMPALA; President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Justice Flavian Zeija to serve as the next chief justice of Uganda, succeeding Alfonse Owiny-Dollo who retired this week.

The Appointment follows the submission of Hon.Justice Flavian Zeija’s name to the parliament of Uganda for approval, which parliament duly granted in accordance with the constitution.

The Appointments Committee of Parliament, chaired by Speaker Anita Among, convened Thursday morning to vet Zeija following the presidential nomination. The move marks a transition at the highest level of the judicial branch after Owiny-Dollo reached the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Zeija, who has served as the principal judge since 2019, was recently elevated to the Supreme Court before his selection for the top post. His appointment follows a week in which he served as acting chief justice to ensure continuity in judicial administration.

During the vetting session, the committee reviewed Zeija’s credentials and his track record of addressing case backlog. As principal judge, Zeija gained a reputation for strict administrative oversight and pushing for the digitalization of court records.

The retirement of Owiny-Dollo concludes a five-year tenure marked by efforts to expand the number of judicial officers and the construction of the new Supreme Court and Court of Appeal buildings.

Under the Constitution of Uganda, the chief justice is appointed by the president with the approval of Parliament. If the committee recommends his confirmation, Zeija will be formally sworn in at State House.

Zeija, 56, holds a doctorate in law from the University of Dar es Salaam and previously taught law at various universities before joining the bench.