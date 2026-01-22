Police confirm Arrest of MP Muwanga Kivumbi

KAMPALA, UGANDA; Ugandan police have arrested Muwanga Kivumbi, the incumbent Butambala County legislator and vice president of the National Unity Platform (NUP) for Buganda, in connection with recent incidents of election-related violence in the district.

In a statement issued on January 22, 2026, Police said the legislator is currently in custody and will be arraigned before court in due course.

The statement, signed by Katonga Region police spokesperson Lydia Tumushabe, said the arrest relates to “recent incidents of political violence in Butambala.”

“The Uganda Police Force would like to confirm the arrest of the Butambala County legislator, Hon. Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi. He is currently in police custody and will be arraigned before court in due course,” police said, adding that the arrest was linked to “recent incidents of political violence in Butambala.”

The confirmation followed earlier reports from NUP officials and supporters that Kivumbi had been picked up by security personnel at about 6:50 a.m., with no immediate information on where he had been taken.

Kivumbi’s arrest comes amid heightened tensions following a deadly confrontation in Butambala during last week’s general elections, in which several people were killed under disputed circumstances.

On Sunday, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni addressed the incident while receiving the official declaration of presidential election results at Rwakitura, accusing opposition-linked groups of orchestrating violent attacks after losing at the polls.

“In Butambala, a character called Kivumbi was defeated. Then they planned that where NUP is defeated, gangs with pangas should attack the polling station,” Museveni said, adding that seven people were shot dead as security forces responded to the alleged attack.