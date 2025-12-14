UPDF confirms arrest of Masaka priest

MASAKA; The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has officially confirmed the arrest of Rev. Fr. Deusedit Ssekabira, a priest from the Masaka Catholic Diocese, on allegations of involvement in violent subversive activities against the state.

In a press statement dated December 14, 2025, signed by Col. Chris Magezi (psc (f)) UK, MADS, Acting Director of Defence Public Information, the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs announced that Fr. Ssekabira was recently taken into custody by security forces. He is currently being held in lawful detention to assist with ongoing criminal investigations.

“This is to confirm that Rev. Fr. Deusedit Ssekabira of Masaka Diocese was recently arrested by the security forces for involvement in violent subversive activities against the state,” the statement reads. “Rev. Fr. Ssekabira is currently in lawful custody to assist with further investigations into the matter. He will be produced in the courts of law and charged accordingly.”

The development comes amid reports that Fr. Ssekabira, who serves as Youth Chaplain in the Masaka Diocese and deputy parish priest of Bumanji Parish in Kalangala District, had gone missing earlier. Eyewitness accounts from mid-December suggested he was allegedly abducted by armed men in Masaka City, prompting concern among Catholic faithful and family members who appealed for his release, insisting on his innocence.

The UPDF’s statement marks the first official acknowledgment from security organs, clarifying that the priest is in custody and facing serious charges related to national security.

Subversive activities in Uganda typically refer to actions deemed threatening to the government’s stability, often linked to treason or incitement. No specific details on the alleged activities were provided in the release.

The Catholic Church in Masaka has yet to issue an official response. Human rights observers have in the past raised concerns over arrests of clergy and critics perceived as dissenting voices.

This case adds to ongoing debates about security operations and civil liberties in Uganda. Fr. Ssekabira’s family and diocese are expected to monitor the legal process closely as investigations proceed.