Masaka Diocese breaks silence on missing priest

MASAKA; The Catholic fraternity in Uganda remains in shock following the disappearance of a priest of Masaka Diocese, who was allegedly kidnapped by armed men wearing UPDF uniforms, an incident that has reignited painful memories of past attacks on clergy.

Rev. Fr. Deusdedit Ssekabira, a curate at Bumangi Parish, was abducted on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at around 1:00 pm from Katwe, Masaka City, where he was serving as Director of Uplift Primary School.

According to a statement issued by the Bishop of Masaka Diocese, Serverus Jjumba, the priest was taken from his office by men dressed in army uniform and travelling in a vehicle commonly referred to as a drone.

“Rev. Fr. Deusdedit Ssekabira, a priest of Masaka Diocese, a Curate at Bumangi Parish, was kidnapped by men in Uganda Army uniform, with a drone, on Wednesday 3rd December 2025 at 1:00 pm, at Katwe in Masaka City, at his office as Director of Uplift Primary School,” Bishop Jjumba said.

The Bishop said that despite sustained efforts to trace the whereabouts of the priest, he remains missing.

“All efforts to locate him have so far been fruitless. It is a grievous wound inflicted on Masaka Diocese, the entire Catholic Church, and Fr. Ssekabira’s family,” he noted.

Bishop Jjumba revealed that the Diocese, working together with legal teams, is continuing to pursue all available avenues to secure the safe return of the abducted priest.

“Masaka Diocese together with our lawyers are still doing whatever is in our means to get back our priest unharmed,” he said.

In response to the incident, the Bishop has called on clergy and the faithful to intensify prayers. He disclosed that earlier this week, he directed all priests in the diocese to observe a Rosary Triduum.

“On Monday 8th December 2025, I asked all the priests of Masaka Diocese to do a Rosary Triduum, praying the Sorrowful Mysteries for our brother priest, the Church, and our country Uganda,” Bishop Jjumba said.

He has now extended the call to all Catholics and people of goodwill across the diocese.

“I am calling upon all Christ’s faithful of Masaka Diocese, in your homes, parishes and communities, to do a Rosary Triduum, with Sorrowful Mysteries, praying that God’s power may reign,” he added.

The Bishop made the appeal from Our Lady of Sorrows, Kitovu Cathedral, a site that holds deep historical significance for the diocese.

“I am doing this communication in Our Lady of Sorrows, Kitovu Cathedral, where on 12th July 1976, Msgr. Clement Mukasa was kidnapped and he has never been seen again,” Bishop Jjumba recalled.

He concluded by entrusting the situation to divine intercession.

“Our Lady of Sorrows intercede for us,” he prayed.

The abduction has sparked fear and concern among clergy and believers, with many calling for accountability and the protection of religious leaders amid growing insecurity.