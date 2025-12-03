Museveni appoints new Leadership to the General Court Martial

KAMPALA; President Museveni, who also serves as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has appointed new members to the General Court Martial.

The appointments, made in accordance with Sections 192, 193 and 195 of the UPDF Act, and on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission, have seen former judge advocate Brigadier General Tukachungurwa named as the new Court Chairman, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, confirms a full reshuffle of the General Court Martial and the leadership of Division and Unit Court Martials across the country.

Brigadier General Tukachungurwa was the General Court Martial Judge Advocate.

The President also named new Chairpersons for the Division Court Martials. Lt Col Drani Epalu David has been appointed Chairperson of the Fourth Division Court Martial, while Lt Col Mulyanti Yaqoub Hassan will head the Special Forces Group Court Martial.

Brig Gen Tukachungurwa now takes charge of one of the most powerful judicial bodies within the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), responsible for trying offences committed by serving officers and men.

Alongside his appointment, several senior officers have been named as members of the General Court Martial, including Col. Wankandya Simon Tusah, Col. Asha Patra, Col. Kangwamu Fredrick, Col. Mugisha Raphael, Lt Col. Igambi Mohammedie Nasser, and a team of other officers.

The appointments take immediate effect as the UPDF seeks to strengthen discipline, expedite case handling, and reinforce confidence in the military justice system.