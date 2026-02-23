Rubaga Cathedral Postpones Holy Mass for Besigye

KAMPALA; Rubaga Cathedral has postponed a highly anticipated Holy Mass intended to pray for the release of Dr. Kizza Besigye, veteran opposition figure and leader of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), and other political inmates. The decision to defer the service came shortly before the scheduled 2 p.m. service, stirring confusion and emotions among supporters who had assembled at the cathedral grounds.

Several political figures had turned up for the event, including Besigye’s wife Winnie Byanyima and prominent political activist, the leadership of the newly registered People’s Front for Freedom, and officials from the National Unity Platform led by Secretary General David Louis Rubongoya.

Before giving the final blessing during the afternoon Mass, the cathedral administrator, Rev. Father Achilles Mayanja, announced that the planned Mass in honour of Besigye and other detainees would be postponed “till further notice.” However, sources within the cathedral told journalists that the leadership had received directives from government authorities advising against holding the prayer service.

The cathedral had already circulated digital fliers on its official platforms earlier in the day, informing the public of the postponement. Despite the announcement, many of the people who had assembled insisted they intended to stay, praying together and urging the church leadership to proceed with the planned service.

The gathering reflected growing concern among supporters over Besigye’s continued detention since November 2024, when he was arrested and charged with treason.

Some attendees expressed disappointment and confusion over the abrupt decision, saying they had not been given a clear explanation for the postponement.

Dr Besigye, a long-time opposition figure and former presidential candidate, remains in custody as legal proceedings related to the treason charges continue.

His detention has drawn reactions from supporters, opposition leaders, and civil society groups, who continue to call for his release or due legal process.

By the time of filing this report, neither church authorities nor the organizers had issued an official explanation for the sudden postponement of the prayer service.