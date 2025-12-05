Court Postpones Bail Ruling for NUP Members

KAMPALA; The Kawempe Chief Magistrate’s Court has postponed its much-anticipated ruling on the mandatory bail application filed for several detained opposition politicians accused of “unlawful drilling.”

The decision, which was expected today, has now been pushed to December 22, with court officials stating that the trial magistrate was “indisposed and unable to deliver the ruling.”

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, who attended the session, criticised the adjournment and accused authorities of applying the law selectively. He questioned why NUP supporters remain in custody while similar activities carried out by ruling party youth have not attracted charges.

Ssenyonyi argued that the continued detention points to political persecution rather than a legitimate legal process. He maintained that the persistent delays are part of a wider pattern aimed at weakening the opposition.

Despite his concerns, he remained hopeful, telling supporters that justice would ultimately prevail.

“We continue to ask why the NRM youth who conducted parades have not been charged with the so-called offence of unlawful drilling, if this is indeed prosecution as opposed to persecution!” Ssenyonyi said.

He argued that the case reflects political bias rather than legitimate prosecution, insisting that the delays are part of a broader strategy to suppress the opposition.

Despite his criticism, Ssenyonyi struck an optimistic tone, assuring supporters that justice was inevitable.

“As sure as day follows night, all this will end!” he declared, echoing increasing frustration among NUP supporters who have accused the state of using arrest and prolonged detention as a political weapon.

The accused were arrested on allegations of participating in prohibited military-style drills, charges they deny.

Their lawyers argue that the activities were routine physical drills at a political meeting, and that similar practices have been openly conducted by youth groups allied to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) without consequence.

With the ruling now scheduled for December 22, families, lawyers, and opposition leaders say they can only wait and hope that the court will uphold what they describe as the rights guaranteed to all Ugandans under the law.