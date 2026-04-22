Parliament Mourn as Hon. Nakimuli Lies in State

KAMPALA, UGANDA ; In what seemed a grim coincidence, the weather was gloomy Wednesday morning as lawmakers and parliamentary staff paced somberly, awaiting the arrival of the remains of Kalangala District Woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Helen Nakimuli.

The education support was part of a broader package for the bereaved family, which included Shs20 million from the President, Shs10 million from the Buganda Parliamentary Caucus, Shs10 million from the Speaker, Shs5 million from Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, and Shs1 million from Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua.

Ms Among also confirmed that Parliament will meet all burial expenses, ensuring that the financial contributions go directly toward supporting Nakimuli’s child.

Speaker Anita Among, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua, Third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama, and several MPs received the casket at 10 a.m. at Parliament’s South wing parking.

Before the hearse arrived, Nakimuli’s father, Orthodox Church priest Rev. Father Christopher Walusimbi, and close family members entered the grounds, drawing visible sympathy from mourners.