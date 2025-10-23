President Museveni names Prof. Jack Nyeko as new Chancellor of Mbarara University

KAMPALA — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Prof. Jack Pen-Mogi Nyeko as the new Chancellor of Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST).

The appointment was confirmed through an Instrument of Appointment signed by the President on October 17, 2025, under the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act, following the recommendation of the University Council.

Prof. Nyeko, aged 77, is a seasoned academic and administrator best known for his tenure as founding Vice Chancellor of Gulu University, where he served for over a decade. He now succeeds Prof. Charles Mark Olweny, who has held the position of Chancellor at MUST since 2017.

According to the appointment instrument, Prof. Nyeko will serve a four-year term, effective from the date he assumes duty.

Mbarara University, one of Uganda’s leading public universities, is renowned for its focus on science, technology, and community health, and has played a key role in advancing research and training in the country’s health and engineering sectors.