BESIGYE TRIAL: Judiciary Upholds Baguma as Treason Case Judge

Kampala: Uganda’s Acting Principal Judge Jane Okuo Kajuga has ruled that opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye and his co-accused Hajj Obeid Lutale will continue to be tried by Justice Emmanuel Baguma in the Criminal Division of the High Court, rejecting a defence request to transfer the case to the International Crimes Division (ICD).

In a letter dated Oct. 17 addressed to Lukwago & Company Advocates, Justice Okuo said both cases had been “allocated to Hon. Justice Emmanuel Baguma in the ordinary course of business” and that the Criminal Division was properly seized of the matter.

She noted that jurisdiction is determined by the High Court’s internal allocation system and not by how the prosecution commits a case.

Citing the 2019 Practice Directions on Recusal of Judicial Officers, the judge added that a litigant dissatisfied with a judge’s refusal to step aside must record reasons for that objection and, if necessary, appeal after judgment.

“We shall abide by the law, and advise that you do so,” she wrote.

The ruling followed complaints by Besigye and Lutale, who argued that their treason indictment had been issued through the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court to the ICD, making the Criminal Division an improper venue.

Their legal team has also asked the Judicial Service Commission to review Justice Baguma’s conduct, alleging bias.

Besigye’s political group, the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), criticised the Principal Judge’s response, saying it raises doubts about judicial independence.

“The greatest form of injustice is pretended justice,” the group said in a statement, warning that the decision could be viewed as administrative interference in politically sensitive proceedings.

Besigye and Lutale face treason and unlawful-possession-of-firearms charges, stemming from allegations that between 2022 and 2023 they conspired to mobilise civilians and elements of the security forces to defy state authority.

Both deny the accusations, describing the case as politically motivated. Justice Baguma is expected to deliver a separate ruling on their latest objections on Oct. 25, 2025.