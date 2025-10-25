EC Sets Fresh Nomination Dates Following Death of Candidates

KAMPALA; The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced new nomination dates for electoral areas where nominated candidates have died, in accordance with the Parliamentary Elections Act.

In a statement released by Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, the fresh nominations will be conducted on Monday, 27th, and Tuesday, 28th October 2025 in all affected areas.

Justice Byabakama explained that the decision follows Section 26 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap 177, which provides for fresh nominations when a duly nominated candidate dies before polling day.

“This exercise will enable the replacement of deceased candidates in the affected Local Government Council races. Candidates who were already duly nominated will not be required to undergo the process again,” Byabakama stated.

The EC further advised aspiring candidates to collect nomination forms and detailed guidelines from their respective District Electoral Commission offices, or to download them from the Commission’s official website (www.ec.or.ug.)

The Commission extended condolences to the families, friends, and supporters of the deceased candidates, assuring the public that it remains committed to conducting a transparent, credible, and lawful electoral process.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased candidates and to all those affected by their loss,” the statement read.

The fresh nominations will pave the way for the continuation of electoral activities in the affected districts ahead of the 2026 General Elections.