Lino Anguzu Vows Discipline and Dedication in Prosecuting Crime Takes Office as New DPP

KAMPALA; Newly appointed Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lino Anguzu officially assumed office on Tuesday, pledging to steer the institution with discipline, devotion and hard work as he takes over from Justice Jane Frances Abodo.

The handover, conducted in line with Public Service Standing Orders, was presided over by the Permanent Secretary of the Office of the DPP, Agnes Kainza Nzogi, and attended by senior management.

Anguzu was appointed by President Yoweri Museveni earlier this month after Justice Abodo was elevated to the position of Principal Judge.

In her remarks, Justice Abodo congratulated Anguzu and described his appointment as a strategic boost for the ODPP, noting that having a seasoned prosecutor at the helm would strengthen prosecutorial decision-making.

She advised him to remain firm and grounded in the law as he takes on the responsibilities of the office.

Anguzu, in his inaugural address, said he was humbled by the appointment and thanked the President for entrusting him with the role.

He praised Justice Abodo for her five-year tenure, saying she had “remarkably steered” the institution and mentored him throughout his career.

He outlined what he called the “3Ds” that will guide staff under his leadership devotion to God and hard work, discipline, and dedication and said these principles will support the ODPP’s ongoing five-year strategic plan.

Permanent Secretary Kainza welcomed Anguzu and pledged institutional support while commending Justice Abodo for her service.

The ODPP said the leadership transition marks a new chapter in its efforts to strengthen prosecution services and enhance public trust as it pursues its vision of a “crime-free society.”