Museveni Swears In New IGG, Principal Judge, and DPP

MBALE; President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Sunday presided over the swearing-in ceremony of Uganda’s new Principal Judge, Hon. Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo, alongside other senior judicial and accountability officers, at Mbale State Lodge.

Also sworn in were Hon. Lady Justice Aisha Naluzze as Inspector General of Government (IGG), her deputies Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe and Patricia Achan, as well as Lino Anguzu as Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Lady Justice Abodo, who previously served as the Director of Public Prosecutions until August this year, was recently appointed Principal Judge by President Museveni.

In his remarks, President Museveni congratulated the appointees, praising their youth, integrity, and professional competence.

“I congratulate you on ascending to these high offices. I know some of you personally, and I have been following your record. You seem not to be corrupt,” he said. “The coming up of young leaders like you gives hope for reform and continuity of our ideals.”

The President reflected on Uganda’s long journey in rebuilding institutions after the liberation struggle, emphasizing the need to align state structures with the values and aspirations of ordinary citizens.

“We destroyed the old army and created a patriotic one that was not corrupt. But we still had problems with the structure of the state, the judiciary, the police, and even Parliament were not harmonized with the people,” he noted.

He urged the new leaders to promote justice that resonates with community values, cautioning against impunity and delayed justice.

“When a thief who disturbed the village gets bail immediately, villagers lose trust in the justice system. You need to ensure harmony between justice and the people’s sense of fairness,” he said.

“The tribes can forgive, but justice must include accountability. Otherwise, you provoke anger among citizens.”

President Museveni also commended Lady Justice Abodo for her past reforms as DPP, especially her promotion of plea bargaining and efforts to reduce case backlog.

“She promoted plea bargaining with passion, both as a judge and as DPP. Let’s see what she does now as Principal Judge,” he remarked.

The President advised Justice Naluzze, the new IGG, to intensify court inspections and uphold transparency through regular performance reviews, including quarterly assessments of magistrate courts and support for special courts on gender-based violence.

Deputy Chief Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija also congratulated the appointees, urging them to uphold integrity and public trust in the justice system.

The ceremony was attended by Attorney General Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet Lucy Nakyobe, and several senior government officials.