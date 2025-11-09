Yumbe Nun Dies in Boda crash

YUMBE; A Catholic nun has died following a tragic road accident on Saturday afternoon at Kuru Trading Centre along the Koboko–Yumbe Road in Yumbe District.

Police have identified the deceased as Sister Lilly Driciru, 57, a member of Basilica Catholic Parish, Lodonga Cathedral.

According to preliminary police reports, the accident occurred at around 12:40 p.m. when a vehicle, registration number UBP 121F, allegedly collided with a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle traveling ahead in the same direction.

The motorcycle was being ridden by 25-year-old Hillary Mambo, a resident of Okpo Cell, Luzira Ward, Lodonga Town Council, with Sister Driciru as a passenger.

The impact left Sister Driciru critically injured. She was rushed to a nearby health facility but succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Asea Collins, Police Public Relations Officer for the North West Nile Region, confirmed the incident, noting that preliminary investigations suggest reckless driving as the likely cause.

“Both the vehicle and the motorcycle were moving in the same direction when the driver of the vehicle rammed into the motorcycle,” SP Asea said.

He added that both the vehicle and the motorcycle have been impounded and taken to Yumbe Central Police Station for further inspection by traffic and forensic investigators.

“The driver has been issued with the necessary police forms, including PF 94 and PF 48A & B, as investigations continue,” SP Asea explained.

“The body of the deceased nun has been taken to Kuru Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.”

Police have urged all road users to exercise maximum caution, avoid speeding, and adhere to traffic rules to prevent similar tragedies.

“We appeal to motorists to be more vigilant, especially along busy routes like the Koboko–Yumbe Road. Every life lost on the road is a loss to the community and the nation,” SP Asea said.