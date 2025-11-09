President Museveni Says Kenyan activists Njagi, Oyoo Planned of plotting riots, defends arrests on intelligence grounds

MBALE ;Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has accused Kenyan activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo of being “experts in organising riots,” saying their arrest was based on intelligence linking them to planned unrest in Uganda.

Museveni alleged that the two had connections to opposition leader Bobi Wine and were suspected of plotting anti-government protests.

“We have good intelligence and we arrested the two Kenyans because they are experts in riots,” he said.

Museveni went further, claiming that external forces were backing such activities.

“These Foreigners are very worried about Uganda because we are moving very strongly. Those are the groups sponsoring youth to riot mbu ‘bagala kwokya Kampala’,” he stated, suggesting that foreign entities were funding and encouraging youth-led disturbances in the country.

Njagi and Oyoo went missing in Uganda on October 1, 2025, during Wine’s campaign and were held for 38 days before their release on November 7, 2025. Njagi described the harsh treatment they endured while in custody, including torture and starvation.

“Thirty-eight days of abduction were not easy. We didn’t think we would have come out alive. We had been abducted by the military. We will release the details in a short while after we get some medical attention. We have not eaten for some 14 days, and it has been difficult,” he said.

Their release followed sustained diplomatic efforts between Kenya and Uganda, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and supported by regional human rights organisations. VOCAL Africa, the Law Society of Kenya, and Amnesty International Kenya condemned the reported mistreatment and called for accountability.

“Enforced disappearances and torture have no place in our region. We demand a transparent investigation and justice for Bob and Nicholas,” the groups said.

Speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Saturday afternoon after arriving from Kisumu, the visibly frail activists said they endured torture and starvation while in detention at the Kasenyi Military Barracks in Entebbe.

“We were in military detention by the special forces. I didn’t eat for 14 days. We were tortured,” said Bob Njagi, struggling to hold back tears.

Amnesty International also disclosed that the activists’ release followed high-level negotiations, which included intervention by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.