NSSF Joins Forces with Boda Boda Union to Boost Social Security Coverage

KAMPALA:The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has partnered with the United Boda Boda Riders Cooperative Union to extend social security coverage to Uganda’s vast informal sector.

Launched in Kampala, the initiative aims to bring over one million boda boda riders into the NSSF system through the Fund’s voluntary saving product, Smart Life Flexi, empowering riders to secure their financial future and foster a culture of savings.

Speaking at the event, NSSF Managing Director Patrick Ayota said the partnership is a major step towards extending long-term financial stability to informal workers.

“Uganda’s labour force exceeds 20 million, yet only 2.4 million contribute to the Fund — less than 12% coverage,” Ayota said.

“Through our 10-year strategy, we aim to reach 50% coverage by 2035, representing 15 million active members. The boda boda sector, with over 1.2 million riders, is a key entry point.”

Ayota noted that NSSF has already registered over 20,000 farmers in Northern Uganda and plans to replicate this model nationwide. He encouraged all organized groups to embrace saving as a way of life.

Mawejje Frank, Chairman of the United Boda Boda Riders Cooperative Union, described the partnership as transformative.

“NSSF offers real opportunities for financial security,” Mawejje said. “We urge riders to start saving, no matter how small, and involve their families in this culture of saving.”

Senoga Fred, representing three major unions, announced plans for a nationwide campaign to educate riders on the benefits of saving with NSSF via the Smart Life platform.

The Fund has recorded steady growth, with assets under management reaching Shs 26 trillion in the last financial year, reflecting strong performance and prudent investment.

The partnership is part of NSSF’s broader strategy to extend its reach beyond the formal sector, ensuring all Ugandans can look forward to a secure and dignified retirement.