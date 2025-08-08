Reach A Hand, Boda Boda Union launch campaign to promote rider safety, health

KAMPALA, Uganda — A campaign aimed at improving sexual and reproductive health and road safety for boda boda riders has been launched by Reach A Hand, Uganda and the United Boda Boda Riders Cooperative Union.

The campaign, titled “Kwatamu Awo – You Only Live Once,” was announced Wednesday at Reach A Hand’s offices in Lungujja. It will include mobile outreach programs offering HIV testing, counseling, blood pressure checks and health education. The initiative will also provide traffic rule and protective gear sensitization, as well as distribute condoms and promote safe sex practices at boda boda stages nationwide.

The boda boda industry is a crucial part of Uganda’s transportation network, but riders face significant health and safety risks. According to the 2023 Uganda Police Annual Crime Report, more than 4,500 boda boda-related accidents were recorded, making up the highest number of road crash fatalities.

“Boda boda riders are often the first to arrive at accident scenes,” said Eric Ofwono, a representative from the Ministry of Health. “Unfortunately, due to a lack of proper training, they are unable to provide basic first aid, and this sometimes leads to the loss of lives. With appropriate training, they will be able to manage such situations more effectively.”

Superintendent Michael Kananura of the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety emphasized that road safety is a shared responsibility, noting that riders often face pressure from passengers to break traffic laws.

Mawejje Frank, National Chairman of the Boda Boda Union, explained that “Kwatamu Awo” is a popular Luganda phrase riders use to caution each other against speeding. He said the campaign aims to ensure riders have access to HIV services and continuous first aid training.

The campaign launch was attended by stage chairpersons from across Kampala, boda boda riders, and representatives from the Traffic Police, the Ministry of Health and other development partners.

Reach A Hand, Uganda is a youth-led nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young people through advocacy and community engagement. The organization focuses on key youth issues, including sexual and reproductive health and rights, education, mental health, gender equality and economic empowerment.