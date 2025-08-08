NEED PARTY CRISIS: Kabuleta accuses ‘compromised’ NEC of politically motivated suspension

KAMPALA, UGANDA — An explosive power struggle has erupted within the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) Party, culminating in the suspension of its president, Joseph Kabuleta. The crisis, announced by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at the beginning of the month, is alleged to be the result of a concerted effort by two former officials to undermine the party from within.

The NEC’s public statement accused Kabuleta of “violating internal procedures” and “abusing his leadership role.” The committee’s specific grievances include Kabuleta’s self-declaration as the party’s presidential flag bearer without approval from the NEC or delegates, as well as his alleged expulsion of party executives without due process.

However, an investigation into the matter, based on information from sources inside the party, reveals a deeper, more politically complex narrative. These sources, who requested anonymity to speak candidly about the party’s turmoil, allege the suspension is a calculated move orchestrated by former party spokesperson Moses Matovu and former Secretary General Charles Basajja.

Both men were previously dismissed from their posts but have continued to present themselves as official party representatives, according to the sources.

The internal conflict reportedly stems from ideological and personal disagreements.

A key source of friction was Matovu’s confrontational approach to other opposition parties, particularly the National Unity Platform (NUP). “He was warned by the President Kabuleta over his repeated attacks on other opposition political parties but he persisted,” a party insider told The Tower Post, a local news website. “He was reminded that NEED is not built on the foundation of attacking others but he continued to attack NUP.”

Matovu’s alleged insubordination extended beyond his public attacks. The source further claimed that Matovu was relieved of his duties after being photographed at a Democratic Party (DP) election event in Mbarara, where he was seen wearing a DP T-shirt and holding a party card.

The investigation also uncovered alleged links between the party’s internal conflicts and external political forces. Sources claim that former Secretary General Basajja was approached by insiders from the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), an NRM-leaning pressure group led by first son Muhoozi Kainerugaba, with an offer to “destroy NEED from within” in exchange for a position in a future Muhoozi government. Basajja is alleged to have accepted the deal, which reportedly involved him tactfully ousting former Secretary General Asuman Odaka and using an ally at the Electoral Commission to secure the position for himself. Kabuleta, during a recent appearance on Sanyuka TV, revealed that Basajja, who he described as a longtime friend, coordinated his November 2022 arrest by using his connections with Gen. Muhoozi, the Chief of Defense Forces.

The sources allege that Matovu and Basajja have been working in concert to undermine Kabuleta and the party’s leadership. It was Matovu and Basajja who reportedly called the press conference to announce Kabuleta’s suspension. Sources speculate that Basajja may be acting on the belief that his deal with the PLU is still valid, while Matovu has been observed meeting with officials from the newly formed Democratic Alliance (DA), a party headed by former Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga. The DA officials, including Michael Mabbike and Samuel Mukaaku, are said to have their own history of conflict with Kabuleta.

Despite the alleged schemes, Kabuleta has publicly defied the 90-day suspension, dismissing it as “illegitimate and politically motivated.” He has accused the NEC of being compromised by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and has vowed to stand as the NEED party’s presidential candidate. “I am going to stand as president and as the President of NEED and no clown is going to stop that,” Kabuleta stated, adding that “no force in Heaven or Hell is going to stop me.” He concluded by calling the dissenting officials “disgruntled beggars” being used in a “smear campaign.”