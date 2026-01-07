Ugandan judiciary swears in new members of the General Court Martial

KAMPALA, UGANDA; The Ugandan judiciary swore in new members of the General Court Martial and the Leadership Code Tribunal during a ceremony at the Judiciary Headquarters following appointments by President Yoweri Museveni.

Principal Judge Jane Frances Abodo presided over the event and called on the appointees to uphold the rule of law, discipline and judicial integrity. She noted that judicial authority must be exercised in compliance with the constitution to ensure justice is delivered impartially.

The new members were appointed under the UPDF Act of 2025. The group includes nine members of the General Court Martial, led by Brig. Gen. Richard Tukacungurwa, two chairpersons of the Division Court Martial, 22 members of the Units Court Martial and five members of the Leadership Code Tribunal.

Abodo said the military court system is a constitutional institution meant to maintain discipline within the Uganda People’s Defence Forces. However, she emphasized that military justice must conform to constitutional safeguards and respect the rights of the accused.

The newly sworn-in Chairperson of the General Court Martial, Brig Gen Richard Tukachungura, has pledged a new era of professionalism in military justice, saying the court will rely on deep legal expertise to handle cases fairly and decisively.

Speaking shortly after taking the oath alongside his team, Brig. Gen. Tukachungura noted that this is the first time the General Court Martial has been constituted entirely of trained legal professionals—a move he described as a major shift in how military justice will be administered.

“This court will not operate in the usual way. With my 25 years of experience in the legal profession, and with a team of qualified lawyers, we are determined to apply the law professionally and diligently in all matters brought before us,” Tukachungura said.

“This is a positive development. Your legal training will help you navigate technical challenges, but you must always act within the law and the framework that governs your work,” she cautioned.

The Chief of Joint Staff of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Jack Bakasumba, said that although the country has operated without the General Court Martial for about a year, discipline within the force has largely been maintained.

“We have not had an overwhelming number of cases. The UPDF has mechanisms that ensure discipline is upheld even in the absence of this court,” Bakasumba said.

Those sworn in include members of the General Court Martial, chairpersons of Unit Court Martial, and members of the Leadership Code Tribunal, which handles cases involving leaders who fail to declare their assets to the Inspectorate of Government.