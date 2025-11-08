Property worth millions destroyed as fire guts Adjumani Hospital staff quarters

ADJUMANI; A fire has destroyed a staff residential block at Adjumani General Hospital, leaving two housing units completely burnt and property worth millions of shillings reduced to ashes.

The incident occurred on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at around 2:00 p.m. at the hospital quarters in Central II Cell, Central Ward, Adjumani Town Council.

Police at Adjumani Central Police Station said they received a distress call reporting a fire outbreak within the hospital premises, prompting an immediate response from a patrol team.

Upon arrival, officers found the block engulfed in flames. Efforts by staff and first responders to extinguish the fire using handheld extinguishers proved futile due to the intensity of the blaze.

“By the time our team arrived, the fire had already spread rapidly,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Asea Collins, the Police PRO for the North West Nile Region. “Unfortunately, both units in the block were completely destroyed, and nothing could be salvaged.”

SP Asea said no injuries or fatalities were recorded, though the affected staff members lost most of their personal belongings.

“The victims are still in shock and unable to provide a full account of the property lost,” he said. “The total value of the items destroyed is yet to be established.”

Police have yet to determine the cause of the fire. Crime scene investigators are collecting evidence for forensic analysis to ascertain what triggered the outbreak.

“At this stage, the cause of the fire remains unknown,” SP Asea said. “Investigations are ongoing to establish the origin and circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Authorities have assured the public that a comprehensive report will be released once investigations are concluded.