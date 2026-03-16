Fire guts Katwe Market

KAMPALA, UGANDA; A pre-dawn fire on Monday gutted sections of Katwe Market in Kampala, destroying merchandise and stalls and leaving traders counting heavy losses as firefighters battled to contain the blaze.

Traders in Katwe Market in Kampala are counting heavy losses after a fire broke out on March 15, 2026, destroying several stalls and leaving many merchants with nothing to salvage.

The fire, which broke out in the early hours of the morning, quickly spread through several structures in the densely packed market known for its metal workshops, food vendors and small retail businesses serving the Katwe and Nsambya areas.

Firefighters from the Uganda Police Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the scene and worked to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby buildings and businesses.

Police officials said in an initial update that the fire had “destroyed a significant amount of property” but that teams were “working to bring the situation under control.”

Witnesses said traders attempted to salvage goods as flames engulfed wooden kiosks and iron-sheet stalls, many of which were tightly packed together, a factor that often accelerates the sp Authorities had not immediately confirmed the cause of the fire or whether any injuries had been reported. Investigations are expected to begin once the scene is secured.

The Katwe blaze comes amid a series of recent fires reported in and around Kampala.

In February 2026, a fire swept through Kalerwe Market, destroying several wooden stalls before firefighters brought the situation under control.