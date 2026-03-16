Victoria University Announces Free AI Training Programme

KAMPALA,UGANDA; The Vice Chancellor of Victoria University Kampala, Lawrence Muganga, has announced the launch of a free Artificial Intelligence (AI) training programme for Ugandans in a move aimed at preparing young people for the fast-evolving digital economy.

Speaking ahead of the launch scheduled for next week, Muganga said the university had taken the initiative to ensure Ugandans are not left behind as emerging technologies reshape the global economy. He compared the expected impact of artificial intelligence to the transformation brought by mobile phones.

“Everyone should think of a Uganda without a phone,” Muganga said. “Today, the phone is almost everything. We do business, we communicate and even entertain ourselves through it.”

According to him, artificial intelligence represents the next technological wave that will redefine how societies function, from business and healthcare to education and trade.

Muganga said younger generations are already growing up in a world where artificial intelligence will dominate how people work and innovate.

“Every young person between one and 14 years is growing into a world where artificial intelligence will define how things are done,” he said.

He noted that AI is expected to drive economic activity and innovation across multiple sectors, including health, education, business and social interactions.

In response to these developments, the university has decided to open up AI learning opportunities to the wider public.

He also urged Ugandans to embrace emerging technologies, warning that failure to adapt could leave the country behind in the global technological race.

“Even if we choose not to learn artificial intelligence, it does not mean the world will stop,” he said. “The world will move on, and the difference will be that we shall remain behind.”

Muganga added that the initiative forms part of the university’s contribution to national development by equipping citizens with relevant digital skills.

“At least this is something we can do for our country,” he said, inviting interested Ugandans to apply for the training.

The AI training programme will be officially launched next week at Victoria University Kampala.