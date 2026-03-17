Retired US Military General Micheal Flynn Meets Museveni

ENTEBBE; Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael T. Flynn has paid a courtesy call on President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at State House Entebbe, where he thanked the President for receiving him during his visit to Uganda.

Lt Gen Flynn, former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency and former U.S. National Security Advisor, is in the country at the invitation of Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba for discussions on leadership development and military affairs.

During the meeting, President Museveni and Flynn exchanged views on regional security and the importance of military-to-military relations between Uganda and the United States.

Lt Gen Flynn expressed appreciation for the warm reception extended to him by Ugandan authorities.

The meeting at State House was also attended by the CDF, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Uganda’s Ambassador to the United States of America Robie Kakonge.

Lt Gen Flynn’s meeting also follows a private discussion with the CDF and a dinner hosted in his honor at Serena Kigo.

Additionally, Lt Gen Flynn addressed senior UPDF officers at Speke Resort Munyonyo, emphasizing that leadership is grounded in character, courage, and strategic vision.