Court sets Nandutu’s iron sheets case for Assessors opinion

KAMPALA,UGANDA; The Anti-Corruption Court has fixed April 1, 2026, for assessors to deliver their opinion in the corruption trial of former State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu. The three assessors Bob Nabende, Sarah Namayanja, and Joanita Rose will advise Lady Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga on whether to convict or acquit Nandutu on charges of dealing in suspect government property.

Court assessors are ordinary citizens with an average understanding of the law who follow proceedings in criminal trials and provide independent opinions to guide the judge, who may accept or reject their advice. On Tuesday, Justice Kajuga summed up the entire case before fixing next month for the assessors to give their opinion.

The three assessors, Bob Nabende, Sarah Namayanja, and Joanita Rose will advise Lady Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga on whether to convict or acquit Nandutu on charges of dealing in suspect government property.

Court assessors are ordinary citizens with an average understanding of the law who follow proceedings in criminal trials and provide independent opinions to guide the judge, who may accept or reject their advice.

Justice Kajuga summed up the entire case before fixing next month for the assessors to give their opinion. Nandutu faces allegations of receiving 2,000 pre-painted iron sheets between June and July 2022, which the prosecution says were acquired as a result of the loss of public property.