Eid al-Fitr Set for Friday

KAMPALA,UGANDA; The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has announced that the crescent moon marking the end of Ramadan has not been sighted, meaning the holy month will complete 30 days.

In an official statement released on Thursday, UMSC confirmed that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, March 20, 2026, corresponding to 1st Shawwal 1447 in the Islamic calendar.

“The Honorable Minister of Public Service informs the general public that tomorrow Friday, 20th March, 2026 is Eid El Fitri and will be observed as a Public Holiday across Uganda,” reads the Public Notice.

Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important festivals in Islam, marks the end of fasting and is observed with communal prayers, charity, and celebrations among Muslims worldwide.

UMSC has urged Muslims across Uganda to prepare for the festivities and continue observing religious obligations as the holy month concludes.

The council also called for unity and devotion, echoing the Quranic teaching encouraging believers to remain steadfast in faith and togetherness.