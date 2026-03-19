Power failure disrupts NWSC’s water supply along Entebbe road

KAMPALA ; Residents and businesses along Entebbe Road are grappling with an unexpected water shortage following a major supply interruption announced by the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC).

In a public notice issued on Thursday, March 19, 2026, NWSC management attributed the disruption to a power failure that has affected operations at the Entebbe Water Works, a key facility responsible for water production and distribution in the area. The outage has significantly interfered with normal supply schedules, prompting emergency interventions.

As a result, water services have been temporarily shut down across a wide stretch of areas along Entebbe Road to facilitate urgent repairs and restore functionality. The affected locations include Kigungu, Bugonga, Kitooro, Nakiwogo, Nsamizi, Entebbe Town Centre, Nakasamba, Lunyo, Busambaga, Manyago, Katabi, Abaita Ababiri, Bunono, Kabale, Bubuli, Nkumba, Kasenyi, Lyamutundwe, Mapala, Kitala, Garuga Road, Buzi, Wamala, Ziru, Sisa, Kawuku, Bwerenga, Bugiri, Namulanda, Bwebaja, Akright City, Kitende, Sekiwunga, Makandwa, Nakigalala, Dewe, Lutembe, Janyi, Bweya, Bulonde, as well as surrounding communities.

The widespread disruption has left many households and commercial establishments without access to running water, raising concerns about daily operations, hygiene, and service delivery, particularly in high-demand areas such as Entebbe Municipality and its suburbs.

NWSC has urged all customers in the affected zones to use any available water reserves sparingly as efforts to resolve the issue are underway. The corporation emphasized that its technical teams are actively working to address the power-related challenges and restore normal supply as soon as possible.

“We highly regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customers,” the statement read, underscoring NWSC’s commitment to ensuring reliable water services despite the unforeseen setback.

Customers seeking further updates or assistance have been advised to contact NWSC through its toll-free lines 0800200977 or 0800300977. The public can also access real-time information via the corporation’s social media platforms on X (@nwscug), Facebook (waterug), Instagram (@nwscug), or through the web chat service available on their official website.

The interruption highlights the vulnerability of essential services to power disruptions and underscores the need for continued investment in resilient infrastructure to safeguard consistent water supply in rapidly growing urban corridors like Entebbe Road.