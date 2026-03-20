NWSC Announces Water supply restoration along Entebbe Road after emergency repairs

ENTEBBE ; Residents and businesses along Entebbe Road can finally breathe a sigh of relief after the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) announced the restoration of water supply following the completion of emergency works at the Entebbe Water Works.

The development comes after a disruptive outage that left thousands of households and commercial establishments without running water for hours, raising concerns over hygiene, service delivery, and daily operations in one of the country’s busiest urban corridors.

In an update issued under its #NwscUpdates platform, NWSC confirmed that the urgent repairs triggered by a power failure that had crippled operations at the Entebbe Water Works have been successfully concluded.

“Emergency works at Entebbe Water Works have been completed, and the water supply is restored. We are aggressively charging the network to serve our customers in the shortest time possible,” the utility provider said.

The outage, which was first announced on Thursday, March 19, 2026, stemmed from a power disruption that significantly affected water production and distribution at the facility, a critical hub serving Entebbe Municipality and surrounding areas. The incident forced NWSC to temporarily halt supply across a wide stretch of communities along Entebbe Road to allow technical teams to carry out urgent interventions.

Among the areas affected were Kigungu, Bugonga, Kitooro, Nakiwogo, Nsamizi, Entebbe Town Centre, Lunyo, Katabi, Abaita Ababiri, Nkumba, Kasenyi, Lyamutundwe, Garuga Road, Kawuku, Bwerenga, Namulanda, Bwebaja, Akright City, Kitende, and several other surrounding neighborhoods.

The widespread nature of the disruption exposed the heavy reliance of both residents and businesses on consistent water supply, particularly in high-demand zones such as Entebbe Municipality and its rapidly expanding suburbs. Many establishments, including restaurants, hotels, and small-scale industries, reported operational challenges during the outage, while households were forced to ration stored water.

NWSC had earlier advised customers to use available water reserves sparingly as engineers worked around the clock to restore normalcy. The corporation also expressed regret over the inconvenience caused, reiterating its commitment to delivering reliable water services despite unforeseen technical setbacks.

With repairs now complete, the focus has shifted to stabilizing supply across the affected. NWSC noted that while water has been restored, it may take some time for the distribution network to fully normalize as the system is gradually recharged to reach all customers.

The incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of essential service infrastructure to power disruptions, particularly in fast-growing urban areas. Experts say the situation underscores the importance of investing in resilient systems and backup power solutions to minimize service interruptions in the future.

Customers are encouraged to remain patient as supply stabilizes and to report any persistent issues through NWSC’s toll-free lines or official communication platforms.