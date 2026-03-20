Late Speaker Oulanyah’s Father Nathan Okori Dies

OMORO UGANDA: The father of former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has died on the fourth anniversary of his sons passing, in a development described as uncanny by Justice Minister Norbert Mao.

Mzee Nathan Okori passed away on March 20, 2026, after reportedly battling respiratory complications.

According to Mao, Okori had been rushed to St. Marys Hospital Lacor two days earlier, but his condition deteriorated before he died.

Okori first drew national attention in April 2022 during his sons burial in Omoro District, where he publicly disputed the official cause of death. He alleged that Oulanyah had been poisoned, claims that sparked widespread debate but were never conclusively substantiated.

Oulanyah died on March 20, 2022, at a hospital in Seattle at the age of 56. His death was announced by President Yoweri Museveni, who described him as a good cadre and a rising national leader during funeral proceedings at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Born in 1965 in Omoro District, northern Uganda, Oulanyah trained as a lawyer and rose through the political ranks to become one of the countrys most influential legislators.

He served as Deputy Speaker from 2016 to 2021 before being elected Speaker in May 2021, defeating Rebecca Kadaga in a closely contested race.

His tenure as Speaker was short-lived, lasting less than a year as his health deteriorated. Government officials, including Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng, later indicated that his illness dated back to 2019 and eventually led to multiple organ failure.

Following his death, Parliament elected Anita Among as his successor, ensuring continuity in the legislative arm of government.

Four years on, Oulanyahs legacy continues to resonate in Ugandas political landscape, remembered for his legal acumen, sharp wit, and ability to navigate complex parliamentary debates.

The passing of his father on the same date adds a poignant layer to that legacy, rekindling memories of both personal loss and a political career many believe ended prematurely.