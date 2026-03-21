Museveni Arrives in Kisumu for SGR Launch

KISUMU; President Museveni has arrived in Kisumu, Kenya, at the invitation of William Ruto, to participate in the launch of the transformative Naivasha–Kisumu–Malaba Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), a flagship infrastructure project expected to reshape regional trade and connectivity across East Africa.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, Museveni highlighted the significance of the project.

“I have arrived in Kisumu, Kenya, at the invitation of H.E. William Ruto, to join him in launching the Naivasha–Kisumu–Malaba Standard Gauge Railway. This is a strategic project that will reduce the cost of transport, ease the movement of goods, and deepen economic integration within East Africa. I look forward to this engagement,” he wrote.

The railway project marks a major milestone in Kenya’s long-term infrastructure agenda, which began in 2014 when the government embarked on replacing the 130-year-old colonial railway commonly referred to as the “Lunatic Express” with a modern Standard Gauge Railway network designed to meet contemporary transport and logistics demands.