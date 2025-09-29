Museveni to launch 2026–2031 manifesto today

KAMPALA: President Yoweri Museveni, in power since 1986, is set to unveil his 2026–2031 manifesto today, Monday, at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala, officially marking the beginning of his campaign for another term.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has positioned the launch as the starting point of its journey toward the 2026 general elections, with a massive rally scheduled for Luweero as the next campaign stop.

Running under the theme “Protecting the Gains as We Make a Qualitative Leap into a High Middle-Income Status,” the new manifesto emphasizes both safeguarding Uganda’s progress over nearly four decades and accelerating development.

Museveni has repeatedly underscored his mission of bringing every Ugandan into the money economy. He noted that while 68% of citizens were once outside income-generating activities, recent figures show that number has dropped to 33%. “My appeal now is for the remaining 33% to embrace wealth creation in a modern economy. That is what informs our call to protect the gains and make the leap into high middle-income status,” he said at his post-nomination rally at Kololo.

The manifesto outlines a strategy for tenfold growth, anchored in agriculture, ICT, tourism, science, and mineral development. A key focus will be value addition on exports, boosting local industries, and promoting manufacturing.

Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo, NRM’s first vice chairperson, stressed that the party’s next phase is about consolidation and transformation. “Our journey has not been easy, but through discipline, unity, and Ugandans’ support, we have come this far. This theme is about defending those achievements while stepping into shared prosperity,” he remarked.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong highlighted the continuity of party manifestos since 1986, from the Ten-Point Programme to “Securing Your Future.” He argued that today’s focus on middle-income transformation reflects Uganda’s economic trajectory, with GDP growth of nearly 7% annually and an economy now valued at about $45 billion.

Museveni will face competition from other presidential contenders, including:

Robert Kasibante (NPP)

Joseph Mabirizi (CP)

James Nathan Nandala Mafabi (FDC)

Gregory Mugisha Muntu Oyera (ANT)

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (NUP)

Mubarak Munyagwa Sserunga (CMP)

Frank Kabinga Bulira (RPP)

All candidates were duly nominated under the Presidential Elections Act, Cap 179, in an exercise overseen by Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama. Official campaigns will commence on September 29, 2025, following harmonization of campaign schedules.