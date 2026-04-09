Kampala faces planned water supply interruption as NWSC undertakes maintenance

KAMPALA; Residents and businesses across Kampala are set to experience a planned water supply interruption today, Friday, April 10, 2026, as the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) carries out routine maintenance works.

In a public notice, NWSC–Kampala Water management said the interruption will run from 7:00am to 7:00pm to allow for servicing of treatment units and electro-mechanical systems at the Ggaba II water complex.

The shutdown is expected to affect a wide range of areas, including Kampala’s Central Business District, Muyenga, Kansanga, Kololo, and parts of Jinja Road stretching through Nakawa, Banda, and Kyambogo. Other affected locations include Mutungo, Mbuya, Bwaise, Kawempe, Matugga, Kawanda, Mulago, Makerere, Namirembe, Lubaga, Makindye, and Nsambya.

Under the Rubaga service area, disruptions will extend to Bulenga, Nansana, Wakiso, Kakiri, Nateete, Nakulabye, Wankulukuku, Mutundwe, parts of Kyengera Town Council, Masanafu, Lubya, Kasubi, and areas along Hoima Road.

NWSC said the maintenance is necessary to ensure continued efficiency and reliability of water supply infrastructure serving the city.

Customers have been advised to store enough water ahead of the interruption and use it sparingly throughout the day.

The utility provider expressed regret for any inconvenience caused, assuring the public that efforts are being made to restore normal supply promptly after the maintenance works are completed.