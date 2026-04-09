NUP’s Gracious Kadondi Wins Makerere Guild Race

KAMPALA; National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Gracious Kadondi has emerged victorious in the Makerere university students guild race.

According to official results released on Thursday, Kadondo won with 6,801 votes, while her closest rival, Hannah Karema Tumukunde of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) came second with 5,787 votes.

Other candidates included Peter Claveri Kyajja, who secured 1,493 votes; Daniel Nyaika, garnering 1,147 votes; Mark Nzanga, collecting 595 votes; Mike Muuzi Flugensio, receiving 408 votes; Jimmy Prince Tebakor, securing 184 votes; Tracy Theresa Mbabazi, securing 148 votes; Ashiraf Ssemada, collecting 121 votes; Timothy Serunkuma, scoring 68 votes; Jackson Lubango, receiving 65 votes; Timothy Bulumba, collecting 61 votes; and Collin Atuha, with 35 votes.

The Makerere Guild Presidency remains a key platform for student leadership and political engagement in Uganda Kadondi will now succeed James Churchill Ssentamu who was elected on the independent ticket.

In recent years, the position has been dominated by NUP-affiliated leaders, including Vincent Lubega Nsamba (2024) and Robert Maseruka (2023).