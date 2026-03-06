Makerere University dissolves 91st Guild leadership

KAMPALA,UGANDA; Makerere University has officially dissolved the 91st Guild Cabinet and Guild Representative Council (GRC) following the end of their term of office.

In a notice issued on Friday, the university’s Dean of Students, Winifred Kabumbuli, informed students that the decision took effect on March 5, 2026, in accordance with the Makerere University Students’ Guild Statute 2022.

The notice stated that the dissolution affects the Guild Cabinet, the Guild Representative Council and other guild organs, with the exception of the Guild Tribunal, which will continue operating during the transition period. “In accordance with the Makerere University Students’ Guild Statute 2022 Article 11 (f) and (g), the decision has been made to dissolve the current Students Guild Cabinet and Guild Representative Council and other guild organs with the exception of the Guild Tribunal effective 05 March 2026 after the end of their term of office,” the notice reads in part.

According to the communication, the Guild Tribunal will remain operational to provide a platform for students to raise concerns and grievances in a fair and impartial manner.

The tribunal will continue functioning until the second sitting of the next Guild Representative Council, as provided for under Article 12(d) of the statute.

During the transition period, all affairs of the students’ guild will be managed by the Guild Electoral Commission working together with university management through the Office of the Dean of Students.

The university also thanked the outgoing student leadership for their service during their tenure. “We thank the outgoing Student Guild Leadership for their service and dedication during their term of office, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours,” Dr. Kabumbuli said.

The dissolved leadership was headed by Guild President James Churchill Ssentamu.

The dissolution marks the conclusion of the 91st Guild government at Makerere University, paving the way for the transition toward the next student leadership in line with the university’s governance framework.

Makerere University regularly dissolves outgoing guild governments once their term ends, as part of the transition process to the next guild administration under the students’ guild statute.