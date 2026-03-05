Judiciary ready to pay out Shs24 billion bail money

KAMPALA,UGANDA; The deputy chairperson of the committee, Hon. Gorreth Namugga, said the Judiciary had done little to actively reach out to the public regarding the possibility of reclaiming bail deposits.

Namugga further criticised the Judiciary for failing to utilise Shs13.89 billion allocated for recruitment of new staff and salary enhancements.

“You want 50 drivers but cannot recruit them, don’t you think that you are putting Judiciary staff at risk?” Namugga, also the Mawogola County South MP, asked.

She added that some of the positions such as records officers are not highly technical and should have been filled easily.

Kashongi County MP, Hon. Herbert Tayebwa, faulted the Judiciary for poor planning, arguing that requests for wage funds should be supported by clear recruitment plans before approval. “You must have had a recruitment plan before this money was approved. It means other agencies were denied an opportunity to recruit staff,” Tayebwa said.

Bigirimana reiterated that Shs24 billion out of the Shs54 billion represents bail deposits that are ready for disbursement but remain unclaimed because claimants have not initiated the process.

“We are sensitising the population and we are saying that if you come, we will give you your money. We are even considering publishing names of bail claimants in newspapers or putting announcements on radio saying, Hon. Basalirwa come and pick your money,” Bigirimana said.

Bigirimana explained that the remaining balance is in security for costs before a case or an appeal is heard by the court, which can only be released after court orders are issued a process he noted often takes time.