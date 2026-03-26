Judiciary set to Shift to Digital Justice System

KAMPALA, UGANDA; Ugandan judiciary authorities have set July 1, 2026, as the deadline to eliminate paper-based processes, shifting to digital justice system powered by technology, including artificial intelligence.

The transition, driven by new digital platforms and reforms, is expected to transform how lawyers, litigants and the public interact with courts by reducing physical contact, improving efficiency and strengthening accountability.

Speaking at a Uganda Law Society (ULS) event, High court deputy registrar Zulaika Nanteza said the judiciary is already operating largely on digital systems and is now pushing toward full adoption.

Speaking at a Uganda Law Society (ULS) event, High court deputy registrar Zulaika Nanteza said the judiciary is already operating largely on

“We’re almost going paperless. You must have heard the chief justice instructing us to stop using paper by July 1, 2026,” she said.

Chief Justice Flavian Zeija, in February, issued an administrative circular directing all courts to transition to paperless operations. Nanteza acknowledged that not all court users are ready for a fully digital system, but said measures are being put in place to accommodate them.

At the centre of the transformation is the Electronic Court Case Management Information System (ECCMIS), an online platform that allows users to file cases, submit documents and track proceedings remotely. Through the system, lawyers and litigants can file pleadings, request hearing dates, and receive court responses without physically visiting court premises.

When you want a hearing date, you don’t have to come physically. Use the system, and I will endorse it and forward it,” Nanteza said.

The judiciary says the platform is also expected to address long-standing concerns about corruption by minimising face-to-face interactions during

filing and case management. Beyond digital filing, courts are increasingly relying on virtual hearings and audio-visual systems to take evidence, particularly from witnesses outside Uganda.

“If you are in the United States, you don’t have to come to Uganda to give evidence. We can take it using our audio-visual systems,” Nanteza said, noting that online hearings have already been successfully conducted.

The digital transformation also includes the introduction of artificial intelligence tools into legal research and case analysis. Judicial officers are now using AI-enabled platforms to process legal information faster and improve decision-making.

The Uganda Legal Information Institute (ULII) recently introduced an AI “-powered feature that allows users to analyse legal documents and summarise lengthy judgments. Magistrate grade one Marlene Obizu of the Judicial Training Institute said the tool enables users to extract key information from long decisions.

“Some judgments are over 50 pages. With the new AI feature, you can ask questions and understand the document faster without reading everything,” she said.

ULII currently hosts more than 41,000 decisions from the High court, Court of Appeal, Supreme Court, tribunals and regional courts, and attracts an average of 350,000 users monthly across 45 countries.

The platform allows users to search cases by judge, year or legal principle, and includes advanced features such as hyperlinking between cases, keyword searches and integrated legislative references.

To address connectivity challenges, particularly in remote areas, Judiciary is also introducing an offline access system under a regional “Tanzanite” package. The upgrade will allow judicial officers and lawyers in areas with poor connectivity, such as Karamoja, to access legal materials without internet access.

Judicial officers warned that lawyers and court users must adapt quickly to the digital shift.

“If an institution is going paperless and you work with it, there is no way you can insist on staying out of the technology space,” Nanteza said. the

Despite the push, the judiciary acknowledged that many Ugandans are not yet technologically equipped. Courts have therefore established support centres to assist users with filing and accessing services.

“If you don’t have an account, go to court. There is always staff who can help you use the system,” Nanteza said.

The judiciary said the digital transformation is part of broader efforts to improve transparency, accountability and access to justice. It is also promoting mediation as a faster and more affordable alternative to litigation, particularly in costly disputes such as election petitions.