URA Launches Tax return Filing season, Announces shift from TIN to NIN

UGANDA; The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has officially launched its annual tax return filing season, unveiling a landmark reform that will see taxpayers transition from using the Tax Identification Number (TIN) to the National Identification Number (NIN). This initiative is set to revolutionize tax administration in Uganda by simplifying compliance and creating a unified digital identity for citizens.

In a statement shared via URA’s official social media platforms under the #LearnTaxUg campaign, the authority announced: “Soon and very soon, your NIN will be your TIN.” The integration will allow Ugandans to use a single identification number to conduct payments, registrations, and license applications across government services, streamlining access to both tax and non-tax services.

The move, enacted under the Tax Procedures Amendment Bill, is part of the government’s digital transformation agenda aimed at unifying public services, increasing efficiency, and curbing tax evasion. Citizens’ NINs, issued by the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), will now serve as their official tax identity. Similarly, businesses registered with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) will use their URSB registration numbers as TINs.

URA officials highlighted that the reform will eliminate duplicate records, simplify compliance processes for individuals and businesses and allow seamless access to payments, licenses, and registrations through a single digital channel

The announcement coincides with the official opening of URA’s annual tax return filing season, which began on Tuesday. URA urges all taxpayers to submit their returns on time to avoid penalties and maintain good standing.

“Being tax compliant comes with smiles and handshakes from the taxman. File and pay your tax returns today before the deadline. We listen, we don’t judge – all you have to do is file and pay your taxes before the 15th of every month,” URA said.

In addition to the NIN-TIN integration, URA confirmed a new incentive for startups. Businesses registered after July 1, 2025, with capital not exceeding Shs 500 million, will enjoy a three-year income tax exemption. This measure, part of the latest tax amendments, aims to foster innovation and support Uganda’s burgeoning startup ecosystem.

The transition from TIN to NIN is a key component of Uganda’s broader vision for a fully digital economy under Vision 2040. By linking the NIN to tax administration, the government aims to enhance transparency, increase compliance, and expand the tax base, all while reducing administrative burdens for citizens.

The TIN has been a cornerstone of Uganda’s tax system for decades. Its merger with the NIN represents one of the most significant public administration reforms in recent history, marking a major step toward a more integrated and efficient digital government.